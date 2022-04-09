RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Today Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Who will win?, Sports News

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be desperate to end their losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. MI are yet to win the current season with three consecutive losses in their first three matches.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have made contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. While MI have not won this season so far, RCB have won two of their first three matches and are fifth on the points table with four points.

In their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians came close to securing their first win of the season, before a sensational knock from Pat Cummins saw them lose their third.