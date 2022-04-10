RCB vs MI: Watch – Harshal Patel Provides Breakthrough For RCB, Dismisses Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler, Harshal Patel, once again proved to be the wicket-taker for his team as he managed to provide the breakthrough against Mumbai Indians (MI) by dismissing skipper, Rohit Sharma.

After being put in to bat first, Mumbai started off well. The openers, Ishan Kishan and Rohit scored at a decent pace and brought the 50-run partnership in the 7th over of the innings.

Rohit was looking fluent and had taken Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners. However, Faf du Plessis’ bowling change worked instantly as Harshal came into the attack and bamboozled Rohit with a slower delivery.

The 34-year-old was into the shot too early and ended up chipping the ball back to the bowler for the simplest of return catches. The breakthrough…