RCB vs RR: Dinesh Karthik reveals his success MANTRA after heroic knock takes side to win | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten cameo on Tuesday (April 5) that helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets was the result of a conscious effort to reinvent himself and prove that he was ‘not done yet’ and has a lot to offer to any team. Karthik struck a superb unbeaten 44 off 23 deliveries and raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed as they rescued RCB from a precarious 87/5 midway through the match.

“I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I’ve trained has been different. I was telling myself I’m not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something,” said Karthik during the post-match presentation.