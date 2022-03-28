RCB’s Glenn Maxwell ties the knot with Vini Raman in desi style; Wedding video goes viral

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman in a Tamilian style Indian wedding on March 27, days after they completed their Christian wedding. The video of the couple completing their wedding rituals went viral on social media, as the Indian cricket enthusiasts were left in awe of the chemistry between them. In the viral video, the couple can be seen performing the ‘Varmala’ ceremony in the presence of both their immediate family members and friends.

Watch the desi wedding of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman:

Earlier last week, the couple took to their official Instagram handles and shared pictures of their intimate Haldi ceremony. The couple shared the first picture with the caption, “A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi…