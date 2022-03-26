RCMP issue Amber Alert for children abducted from Fort St. John – Parksville Qualicum Beach News

The Fort St John RCMP has issued an Amber Alert for two children who they believe were kidnapped.

Police issued an alert on Saturday morning for four-year-old Liam Ballamy and 10-month-old Myra Ballamy. Police believe the children are traveling with 23-year-old Don Ballamy and 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple.

The RCMP believes that Dalrymple has taken Don and his two children from their residence at Fort St. John against their will and that they are in danger in their presence.

Liam is described as four feet tall with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. Myra is about two feet tall with light hair and blue/brown eyes.

Derimple is 5'11, about 200 pounds, with light brown hair. He often wears a hat or a hat, has a brown/red mustache, rump and blue eyes.