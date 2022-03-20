BUSINESS

RE Royal Enfield This Year Will Launch 6 New Bike Check Here List And Features

Posted on

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 With a slew of new offerings in the 350cc segment, the RE will target the 650cc segment as well. The company’s upcoming power cruiser, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has already been spied for testing in India. The Interceptor 650 is expected to get a 648cc, parallel-twin, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, but with minor changes. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It can be launched in August 2022.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

646
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
445
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
388
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top