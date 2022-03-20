RE Royal Enfield This Year Will Launch 6 New Bike Check Here List And Features

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 With a slew of new offerings in the 350cc segment, the RE will target the 650cc segment as well. The company’s upcoming power cruiser, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has already been spied for testing in India. The Interceptor 650 is expected to get a 648cc, parallel-twin, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, but with minor changes. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It can be launched in August 2022.