Re-win Qatar World Cup draw

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place in Doha, Qatar on Friday. The 29 teams that have already qualified now know their opponents. reclaim our lives.

Advertisement read more

All the qualifiers are yet to be ascertained but the draw for the 2022 World Cup took place on Friday 1 April in Doha. To that end, we now know 4 groups of 8 teams that will compete for the coveted football trophy from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

>> Read also: Everything you need to know before the group draw in Qatar

Search top of this pageFrance special edition 24

Retrieve the draw with our liveblog (if not visible, update)

,