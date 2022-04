HAT 1: Qatar (host country), Brazil, Belgium, FranceArgentina, England, Spain, Portugal

HAT 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, United States, Croatia

HAT 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

HAT 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales winner – Ukraine or Scotland, New Zealand winner – Costa Rica, Peru winner – UAE or Australia

Also read- Five Questions to Understand Everything in Draw