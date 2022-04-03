Reaction to display of Taiwan flag on menu leaves cafe with sour taste

The owner of the cafe says the Taiwan sandwich was named when he was looking for the menu idea. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

An Auckland cafe owner says its star rating has dropped after a customer criticized an online business for displaying the Taiwanese flag.

Jason Park, owner of Cosmo Coffee, said his eatery was left with a one-star review due to the presence of a Taiwanese flag next to an item on the menu.

The cafe’s menu features themed sandwiches, such as an Italian flag with grilled cheese to feature it on the menu.

In customer reviews she complained that the use of the flag made her uncomfortable, citing a “one China” policy.

This policy does not recognize Taiwan’s independence and claims it is part of China.

After the review was removed from Google, the cafe gets eight more one-stars…