Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Activists interacted on social media, on the announcement of the killing of Major General Thabet Muthanna Naji Jawas, commander of the Al-Anad axis, commander of the 131st Infantry Brigade, “by a cowardly terrorist operation” carried out by a number of terrorist elements in the city of Aden, according to a statement issued For the Yemeni Ministry of Defense.

May God have mercy on Major General Thabet Jawas and put him in peace…