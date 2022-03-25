Reactions to Dhoni being replaced by Ravindra Jadeja

After 204 matches as captain in the Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings and hand over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja before the 2022 season.

Dhoni won four IPL trophies (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021) for CSK as captain, but the true class of his captaincy was established by the consistency his team managed to achieve.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to replace MS Dhoni as the captain of Chennai Super Kings

A winning percentage of 59.60 established him as one of the best captains in the league. Two seasons (with the exception of 2016 and …)