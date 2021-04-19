LATEST

Read Apna Time Bhi Aayega Written 19th April 2021 Today’s Update: Jai’s Brother Kidnapped Rani

Read Apna Time Bhi Aayega Written 19th April 2021 Today's Update: Jai's Brother Kidnapped Rani



Apna Time Bhi Aayega in the present day’s episode begins with Veer and Vikram. They lastly attain the situation the place Jai had stored Rani after kidnapping her. Veer angrily grabs Jai from his collar. He asks him to disclose the place he has hidden Rani. Jai says that he admits that he has kidnapped Rani and that he’ll kidnap her once more if wanted. Veer fumes in anger and hits him exhausting. Veer asks him to disclose the place is Rani however Jay retains saying that he doesn’t know her whereabouts. He tells him that Rani flew away from his lure a very long time in the past.

Veer and Vikram get tensed. In the meantime, Veer will get a name from Jai’s brother. The latter informs him that Rani is beneath his custody. Veer tells him that he is not going to profit from this. He asks him to launch Rani and provides that his rivalry is with Jai then why he’s dragging Rani into this. Jai’s brother says that he needs to lure Jai that’s why he’s doing all this. Veer lastly asks him about his wishes as what he needs in return. He says that he needs 1 complete of 20 lakhs of rupees.

The kidnapper warns him to not contain the police within the matter or else he won’t see Rani ever. Veer will get scared and asks him to not hurt Rani as she is totally harmless. He threatens him to give up the garbage talks as he solely has a time of 1 hour. Veer asks him to point out some proof in order that he can belief him in having Rani. He video calls Veer the place the latter sees a crying Rani screaming for assist.

On one other hand, Sanjay shockingly questions Nandini about having involvement in Rani’s kidnapping. Nandini admits that she is behind this. Rajmata will get shocked and slaps her straight away. She says that she is ashamed to a different degree. Sanjay asks why did she do that unacceptable. Nandini thinks about how she received manipulated by Jai. Nandini says that she did this as a result of she needed to launch Rajeshwari from jail.

Rajmata telephones Veer and asks him the place is he. Veer says that he’s extraordinarily upset as he nonetheless hasn’t discovered Rani. Veer provides that she needed to seem within the school. If she didn’t attain then they won’t give her admission. Rajmata assures him that they may quickly discover Rani. In Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s upcoming episode, Veer publicizes that he’ll make Jai suffered for even a drop of water. Keep tuned with us for extra updates on Zee TV’s serial.


