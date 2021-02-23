Read One Piece Chapter 1005 Spoiler: Devils Child Robin

The raw scans are finally out and being translated as we speak. The One Piece Chapter 1005 spoiler is here and with the good news that there is no break next week.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the One Piece manga to go bad last week, but nothing had leaked since the brakes took place. But the week has passed and the spoiler time is finally here.

The Oneo arc is finally reaching the stage where the fight between Supernova and the two Yonkou becomes fatal. There is still some time before Luffy seriously starts going for Kaido’s head.

One piece 1005 Mostly focuses on Sanji and his fight against Black Maria. The raw scan has finally been translated and we are going to share the spoiler below for you to read.

One Piece Chapter 1005 Spoilers

The manga chapter One Piece 1005 is titled “Devil’s Child” and focuses mostly on Sanji, Nami, Robin and Black Maria.

This is a brief summary of the spoiler so be sure to read the official chapter when it is published.

As we saw in the previous chapter, Sanji is having a hard time against Black Maria because she is a woman. Sanji has defeated all his male subordinates but he is still strong.

Black Maria is ruthless and takes advantage of this weakness of Sanji. He loses because he is not defending himself against her.

For this we see a unique reaction of Black Maria’s subordinates to how Sanji would not cheat even after betraying his noses.

Sanji shouts Robin, shouting in a loud voice. But she does not have to hand it to Black Maria. Sanji asks Robin to save him as he remains a prisoner on the third floor.

In addition, many letters are spread and carry a paper with drawn eyes. They are capable of sharing images and sounds.

Nami is also sympathetic to Sanji, saying how his enemy is a woman.

Robin makes his entrance and attacks Black Maria with huge hands. Brooke also helps Sanji using his freeze attack to freeze Black Maria’s webs.

Robin also thanked Sanji for trusting him and calling him out in times of need.

Drawn-eyed characters are not real animals, they are Cadou’s spies and cyborgs.

Some subordinates of Kedou also spot Yamato. Meanwhile, Jack is headed to the room that has a red crust.

The last panel of the One Piece manga 1005 spoiler features Brooke and Robin against Black Maria.

Is one piece a week after 1005?

good news everyone! There is no break next week. After the release of One Piece Chapter 1005, there is no break for this month.

So one piece 1006 should be out next week without delay.

One Piece manga chapters can be read officially on The Sh दnen Jump official website. So do read the official chapter once so that you can support the author.

Stay tuned and in anime news, One piece episode 964 It will be broadcast this week and you can watch it online.