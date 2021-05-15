Read Out Why Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh as Sonakshi and Dev again?

Fantastic acting, beautiful dialogues and good content is back again with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3. Shows like ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ always breathe fresh on Television. The two seasons captured audience heart for hitting the right chord with their extremely engaging storyline. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi- Nayi Kahani’s plot seems promising too. Do responsibilities takes over the love is the fresh track of the show. The teaser already left the curiosity among the fans as they can’t wait more to see how Dev and Sonakshi will deal with the realistic situation of their life and will beat all the hurdles. Unquestionably, Season 3 is already hit as post makers released its first look on Sony TV social media, show along with its star cast trended at top online.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes together has always given a power packed entertainment. Duo sharing the same frame is already a treat to watch. Erica became household name by playing the character of ‘Dr.Sonakshi Bose’ in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, while Shaheer Sheikh earned more popularity for flawlessly portraying ‘Dev Dixit’.

Dev and Sonakshi is ITV’s evergreen character. Here we are giving few more reasons why Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh as Sonakshi and Dev again!

Because DevAkshi is a sensation:

Character Dev and Sonkashi is an emotion. They are as natural as any real couple. This flawlessness makes the audience to relate with them instantly.

Dev and Sonakshi has a chemistry:

Couple Sonakshi and Dev not only reflects chemistry during romantic scenes. The duo simple talk sometimes seizes the heart too. In the current promo, Dev and Sonkashi is simply talking but you still can’t take your eyes-off from the couple.

DevAkshi is matchless:

Its Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’s absolute performance which makes Dev and Sonakshi an iconic and matchless ITV couple. All thanks to the makers for writing a beautiful characters like Dev and Sonkashi.

For a professionals like Shaheer and Erica reprising the role is not at all hard. Both will surely rock millions heart and we all can’t wait more for them to hit our screen soon!

Coming to the first look of Dev and Sonakshi. Erica Fernandes is given simple yet graceful look with minimal make-up and accessories. The wavy hair is completing diva’s Sonakshi look. Shaheer Sheikh in causal is looking hot and fresnh like always!

Share with us why you all can’t wait for Shaheer and Erice starrer ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

