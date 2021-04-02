Read today’s update Kumkum Bhagya 2 April 2021 Written Episode: Abhi Par Ghoomar Falls – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Kumkum Bhagya 2 April 2021 Written Episode

Kumkum Bhagya's full written episode update 20-09-2021 as Pragya Savitri checks on Ghoomar Falls to find out who was behind the plot

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya being pushed to save her from Chandelier as it is about to fall on Abhi. Ranbir was stunned by all this and saw his face. But she only covered her face with a dupatta. Ranbir immediately asked to call an ambulance. Everyone gets scared for Abhi. In the midst of all this, Pragya notices that Ashok is going upstairs with the killer. She thinks that she must have planned all this to kill Abhi. Vikram demands protection to capture the killers.

While Ashok and the assassin are running around covering their masks, Vikram tries to snatch the masks. But one of them shoots in the air to scare people. Vikram calls the police and complains that some goons tried to kill Abhi and all the people in the house are proof. The doctor takes Abhi and says that her condition is not good. He says that he needs to rest and is probably suffering from internal injuries. Riya is crying badly and puts her head on Pragya’s shoulder without knowing it. Prachi is also crying, Ranbir is about to console Prachi but stops.

When Prachi and Ranbir bump into each other, Riya asks Prachi to remember his steps. Then Riya comes to Ranbir and talks about engagement. Prachi is followed by Prachi and Ranbir as well. Ranbir is thinking about his love. He says that Prachi means that money is everything for her mother. Pragya is praying for Abhi and her daughter. The next morning, Pragya comes to Abhi’s adobe and sees that everyone is standing in Abhi’s room. She asks that everything is fine, but Tanu says that we don’t need you here. But Dadi says that Abhi only listens to her. We need him otherwise, we cannot control Abhi.

Abhi started playing and playing with Prachi and making paper planes for him. Abhi asks what will he play now. But Pragya comes out with two planes and Abhi finds happiness. Pragya says that now she has to return home and asks him to play with planes. Meanwhile, Pragya is about to leave but at the same time Abhi asks if you will marry me. Pragya turns to her and asks what you said. Vanraj says that the priest told that they have been made for each other for seven years. Pragya says that we cannot marry now but whenever you are fine we will. Kumkum Bhagya Stay with social telecast for written updates.

