Read Today's Update Kumkum Bhagya 2nd April 2021 Written Episode: Ghoomar Falls On Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 02-04-2021



The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya has started with Pragya pushed him away in order to save him from Chandelier as it is going to fall on Abhi. Ranbir stunned seeing all this and noticed her face. But he just covered her face with a scarf. Ranbir asked to immediately summon an ambulance. Everyone gets scared for Abhi. In the middle of all these, Pragya notices that Ashok along with the killer heading upstairs swiftly. She thinks that may have planned all this to kill Abhi. Vikram calls security to grab the killers.

Complete Written Episode Update Of Kumkum Bhagya 02-04-2021 Pragya Saves Abhi As Ghoomar Falls On Him Check Who Was Behind This Conspiracy Zee TV Top Serial Highlights While Ashok and the killer are running covering their masks, Vikram tries to snatch the masks. But one of them shoots in the air to scare people. Vikram calls the Police and complaints that some goons tried to kill Abhi and everyone in the home is the evidence. Doctors take Abhi and say that his condition isn’t good. He says that he needs to take a rest and perhaps suffering from internal injuries. Rhea is weeping badly and put her head on Pragya’s shoulder without knowing her. Prachi is also crying, Ranbir is about to console Prachi but stops.

Just then Prachi and Ranbir collide with each other, Rhea says Prachi to mind her steps. Just then Rhea comes to Ranbir and talking about engagement. Prachi leaves and Ranbir also leaves after Prachi. Ranbir is thinking about his love. He says that Prachi that money means everything for her mother. Pragya is praying for Abhi and her daughter. The next morning, Pragya comes to Abhi’s adobe and see that everyone is standing in Abhi’s room. She asks is everything alright, but Tanu says that we don’t need you here. But Dadi says that Abhi only listens to her. We need her here otherwise, we can’t control Abhi.

Abhi recovers and playing along with Prachi and making paper planes for her. Abhi asks what will he play now. But Pragya comes out with two planes and Abhi gets ecstatic. Pragya says that now she has to return home and tells him to play with the planes. Meantime, Pragya is about to go but at the same time Abhi asks will you marry me. Pragya turns to him and asks what did you say. Vanraj says that the priest told that they are made for each other for seven years. Pragya says we can’t marry now but we will whenever you get fine. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for Kumkum Bhagya Written Update.


