Read ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner’s emotional speech from the 2022 Oscars in full

Kevin Costner No stranger to the Academy Awards. yellowstone The star was nominated for three Oscars in 1991 and took home the Best Picture and Best Director awards for dances with Wolves,

Before he took to the stage this year, Kevin shared an old photo from that moment from 1991. Kevin wrote, “I have so many special memories of the Oscars, but nothing tops this night on Dance With Wolves in 1991. Really excited to be there but @Academy Awards presented this weekend. Good luck to all the nominees – taste this tremendous recognition!” Thirty years later, he took the stage and delivered a powerful speech about what movies mean to him.

