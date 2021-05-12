Reading his father’s poem, Amitabh said, ‘We will fight together and win’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a motivational message to boost the morale of people affected by a coronovirus and kovid warriors. Which you can see here. Actually, Amitabh Bachchan has posted a video from his official social account which is excellent. In this video, the actor is seen reading the poem ‘Agni Si Dhadak-Dhadak’ written by his father the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. You can see Amitabh sharing this video and wrote in the caption ‘We will fight together and win’.

T3901 – We Fight .. Come Together .. We Will Win !! F pic.twitter.com/KxkYKX8O9f– Amitabh Bachchan (@ Mr.Bachchan) May 11, 2021

In this video, Amitabh is seen reciting the poem in full enthusiasm. In the video, he says, “Don’t stop, you lift your bow and strike.” You strike first. The fire is burning, the deer are alert. The lion roared, uttering a conch. You don’t stop. ” ‘not tired. Do not bow down. Don’t you stop. ‘ However, Amitabh’s video is going viral on social media. People are praising his inspiration poetry. By the way, you all must know that Amitabh has helped India. Fight corona.

In fact, in recent times, he has donated Rs 2 crore for an oxygen cylinder to a Sikh gurdwara in Delhi. At the same time, Amitabh stopped talking to many trolls, who were trolling him to help people. In a recent post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Yes, I do charity, but I believe it is better than speaking that my family and the charity that I have done on social media over the years, But don’t pay attention. ” . Only the receptor knows. “