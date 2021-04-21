Real Betis eye move for Manchester United defender Eric

Actual Betis are reportedly interested by signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly throughout the summer season switch window.

Owing to a mix of harm and being thought to be third selection by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the centre-back has been restricted to fifteen appearances in all competitions this season.

The latter has allegedly resulted within the 27-year-old considering his future at Outdated Trafford with lower than 15 months remaining on his contract.

In accordance with The Solar, Actual Betis are eager at hand the Ivory Coast worldwide a return to La Liga, the place he has beforehand represented Villarreal.

Betis at present sit in sixth place in Spain’s prime flight, placing them in competition to qualify for subsequent season’s Europa League.