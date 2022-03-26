Real Housewives’ Dawn Ward cries as she says she’ll never get over harrowing ordeal

Don Ward wrote an emotional message thanking his fans, friends and family for their support after the ordeal he faced in the courts.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 48, spoke on her Instagram feed as she was cleared of two counts of racially aggravated harassment and assault and cocaine possession after she was arrested in October 2019.

“After the most stressful and painful period of my life, I would like to thank all the people who supported me and raised my morale when I was truly and completely flattened,” she said to her 574,000 followers. He began his long statement.