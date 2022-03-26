Real Housewives' Dawn Ward will not ‘truly get over’ the ‘harrowing ordeal’ of racial trial

Real Housewives’ Dawn Ward will not ‘truly get over’ the ‘harrowing ordeal’ of racial trial

The Real Housewives of Don Ward, Cheshire, has said she does not believe she will “ever recover” from the “excruciating ordeal” of going through an anti-Semitic trial.

A Jewish man was accused of racially abusing and slapping a Jewish man in London Euston in October 2019, and was later cleared. The 48-year-old, who is married to former Premier League footballer Ashley Ward, was also prosecuted for possessing cocaine.

Ward denied all charges and was acquitted on Friday (March 25) by a jury of two counts of racially aggravated assault and one count of cocaine possession. At trial at the Inner London Crown Court, she strongly denied that she was a racist and stated that “she does not watch race”.

Reading: Real Housewives of Cheshire star Don Ward cleared of racial abuse and cocaine possession

,

Read Full News