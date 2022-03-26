Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward breaks her silence after being cleared of hurling anti-Semitic abuse

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Don Ward has broken his silence after being acquitted of racially abused two drunken Jewish brothers.

The Wag, who is married to former Premier League footballer Ashley Ward, was accused of tearing up Jake and Sam Jacobs at Euston station in London.

5 Don Ward, pictured with husband Ashley, was accused of racially abusing two Jewish brothers credit: rights reserved

5 Wag was also accused of carrying cocaine credit: Instagram

Ward, 48, was accused of shouting: “You Jewish c***. Why are you guys always complaining? You fat p***k.”

The businessman, whose daughter Taylor is married to Man City star Riyad Mahrez, was also accused of carrying cocaine in a pack of cigarettes.

But Ward, yesterday, was acquitted of being racially agitated…