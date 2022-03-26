Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Dawn Ward issues statement following ‘harrowing’ trial

The Real Housewives of Don Ward, Cheshire, says they don’t think she will ‘ever truly end’ being put on trial. He was cleared for racially abusing and slapping a Jewish man in London Euston in October 2019.

The 48-year-old, married to former Premier League footballer Ashley Ward, was also prosecuted for possessing cocaine. Ms Ward denied the charges and was acquitted on Friday (25 March) by a jury of two counts of racially aggravated assault and one count of cocaine possession.

At trial at Inner London Crown Court, she strongly denied that she was a racist and stated that ‘she does not watch race’, Cheshire Live reports.

This morning (Saturday) he issued a statement…