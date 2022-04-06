Real Madrid arrives with tired legs against Chelsea, another decisive crossover

Rodrigo Faizucorrespondent in madridReading: 4 min.

Hugo: ‘If Real Madrid play intensely against Celta, it won’t be enough against Chelsea’ Sharp and powerful analysis of Hugo Sanchez after the Merengue team’s victory ahead of the quarterfinals of UCL.

Madrid – The Real Madrid are facing a new crucial duel this season, facing Chelsea, Matches against the Blues won’t determine Ancelotti’s fate, but form and image could be important so that the Italian doesn’t have problems at the end of the year.

And it is that Madrid does not reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League as much as many thought. It wouldn’t have gotten worse, eye, but the absence of rotation by the Italian coach indicated that…