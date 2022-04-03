Real Madrid beat Celta with Benzema’s brace

Karim Benzema returned to the field with a penalty double settlement and encouragement to leader Real Madrid, who beat Celta de Vigo 2-1 on Saturday to return to Spanish league action.

Benzema converted two of the three penalties awarded in favor of Meringue. After a foul by Manuel Egudo “Nolito” on Eder Militao, and third on 69, in which Ferland Mendy went on the pitch, he sent first over the net in 19 minutes.

“Nolito” momentarily leveled 52, in an action that saw him receive a precise pass in the center of the field from Javier Gallen.

Argentine goalkeeper Matias Dituro saved his fourth penalty in the 64th by stopping Benzema’s second penalty, after…