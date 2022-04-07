Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 with three goals from Karim Benzema and took a good lead in the Champions League quarter-finals for revenge.

Effective and decisive with Benzema, Real Madrid took the advantage in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals and beat Chelsea 3–1. in London. The Frenchman converted three goals for Merengue, who enforced his hierarchy against the eventual champions. The English team tried by all means to reach a waiver, but could not go against the defense proposed by Ancelotti’s team for almost the entire second leg. Real Madrid will receive Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu next Tuesday and will have a good advantage to be excited about reaching the semi-finals. The opponent of this key will face the winner of the duel between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City in that instance.

Best performance of Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea

Chelsea is the one who proposes heroism…