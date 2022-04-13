Real Madrid beat Chelsea in ET in Champions League classic

Chelsea’s Champions League reign was set to end at Madrid’s Bernabeu on Tuesday night, at least if Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match forecast was to be taken at face value. So in a sense, he got what he expected. Despite the victory over 120 minutes, it is unlikely that the manager saw the exit exactly as he did.

Chelsea, trailing 3–1 in the Champions League quarter-finals after the first leg, played out brilliantly from Real Madrid, at one point holding an overall lead and down in the books as 3–2 second-leg winners. went away. But in a night of collapse and comeback in the Spanish capital, Real Madrid, as it is known to do on the European stage, found the necessary resolve and the necessary goals exactly when they needed them. Karim Benzema…