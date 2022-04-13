Real Madrid beat Chelsea in extra time, Villarreal beat Bayern Munich

The entire city of Villarreal, with a population of 50,000, could fit in Bayern’s 75,000-capacity stadium.

“We feel very happy. Ever since the draw has linked us with Bayern, we are telling ourselves we can do this,” said Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno. “Trust and the way this team competes has helped us achieve this.”

Villarreal’s Champions League hero Samuel Chukwueze. Credit:getty

“In the first leg we made the mistake of not finishing the tie, and all the comments serve as motivation for us. They made the mistake of not hitting us today and we took advantage of it.

They will play either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four, with the English side leading 3–1 after the first leg in Portugal.