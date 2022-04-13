Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to reach the Champions League semi-finals in four different decades

Real Madrid dig deep to make a spectacular return to the Champions League as the 13-time winners came out 5-4 on aggregate to oust defending champions Chelsea from the quarter-finals after two exciting matches.

blondes took a 3–1 lead from the first leg, but soon saw that eliminated as Mason Mount’s goal at the Bernabeu and Antonio Rudiger leveled the total within 51 second-leg minutes. Another goal for both sides from Timo Werner and Rodrigo extended the encounter into extra time, when Karim Benzema was once again the winner of the 96th minute – the France striker’s career-high 12th Champions League goal. Emerge as a hero for Real. of the weather

With this, Real made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the 15th time.