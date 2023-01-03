LATEST

Real Madrid challenges Caserinho’s surprises in the King’s Cup of Spain.. today

Posted on

team seeks real madrid To avoid the surprises of the King’s Cup of Spain, when he faces Caserinho, one of the fourth-division clubs, at “Prince Philippe” stadium today, Tuesday, in the 32nd round of the King’s Cup of Spain, the current season 2022-2023.

The “Prince Philippe” stadium will host the Cacerinho match against Real Madrid in the 32nd round of the King’s Cup of Spain for the current season 2022-2023, at ten o’clock tonight, Cairo time.

Real Madrid will be a heavy guest on its counterpart, Caserinho, this evening, Tuesday, at the beginning of the journey to regain the title of the King of Spain, who has been absent from the royal coffers since winning the title in the 2013-2014 season.

The Real Madrid team fears the surprises of the King’s Cup against Cecerinho, especially after the tournament was bid farewell from the 8th round last season, after losing to Atletico Bilbao with a clean goal.

Real Madrid did not participate in the preliminary round due to its presence in the Spanish Super Championship, as it holds the La Liga title.

In terms of the King’s Cup, the royal club is suffering, as it has not achieved the title since 2014, when it defeated Barcelona in the final confrontation.

Real Madrid bid farewell to the competition last season in the quarter-finals, defeating Athletic Bilbao with a goal in the fatal time.

Cacerinho, who is active in the fourth division, reached this role after defeating Cordoba 3-0, then Girona with two goals to one.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
354
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
339
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
300
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
288
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
277
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
273
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
273
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
268
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top