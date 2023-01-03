Real Madrid challenges Caserinho’s surprises in the King’s Cup of Spain.. today

team seeks real madrid To avoid the surprises of the King’s Cup of Spain, when he faces Caserinho, one of the fourth-division clubs, at “Prince Philippe” stadium today, Tuesday, in the 32nd round of the King’s Cup of Spain, the current season 2022-2023.

Real Madrid will be a heavy guest on its counterpart, Caserinho, this evening, Tuesday, at the beginning of the journey to regain the title of the King of Spain, who has been absent from the royal coffers since winning the title in the 2013-2014 season.

The Real Madrid team fears the surprises of the King’s Cup against Cecerinho, especially after the tournament was bid farewell from the 8th round last season, after losing to Atletico Bilbao with a clean goal.

Real Madrid did not participate in the preliminary round due to its presence in the Spanish Super Championship, as it holds the La Liga title.

In terms of the King’s Cup, the royal club is suffering, as it has not achieved the title since 2014, when it defeated Barcelona in the final confrontation.

Real Madrid bid farewell to the competition last season in the quarter-finals, defeating Athletic Bilbao with a goal in the fatal time.

Cacerinho, who is active in the fourth division, reached this role after defeating Cordoba 3-0, then Girona with two goals to one.