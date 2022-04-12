Real Madrid-Chelsea LIVE: A crazy match that drives us to extra time (VIDEO)

> Watch the match LIVE on RTL PLAY

Live

90’+4 – it’s finish ! We’re going to work overtime!

89′ – It’s a crazy game.

80′ – Oh jewel! Modric is delighted with a miraculous start for Rodrigo, who scores and revives Real Madrid! We’re going to work overtime again!

75′ – Here’s the third one! Werner offered himself a celebration, eliminated 3 players and made it to Courtois’s goal! Chelsea ahead in both matches!!

73′ – This is a high level end to the match. It can go in any direction. Camavinga replaces Kross.

65′ – Karim Benzema! The French are served in the area and send their head to the bar!

62′ – Full business! Marcos Alonso makes it 0-3! The Spaniard sends a missile into the skylight of Courtois’s target! Mendy loses the ball, Chelsea counter and the Spaniard takes advantage of a deflected ball to shoot the Red Devil! But the referee and VAR canceled the goal for a hand fault in the original.

62′ – Le Real …