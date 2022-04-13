Real Madrid – Chelsea: Modric replaces Mona Lisa at Louvre, Madrid club crazy!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Beautiful League 1 2021/2022 Jerseys

Real Madrid can thank its two heroes this Wednesday. Against Chelsea started very badly, the Merengue club got its merits, but not only, thanks to the decisive goal of Karim Benzema in extra time. Previously, Real Madrid had to survive, and they owe a lot of that to the great Luka Modric.

With Chelsea actually leading 3-0 after Timo Werner’s goal, Luka Modric provided a wonderful assist, an excellent outside leg allowing Rodrigo to bring the two teams into perfect parity. This gesture infuriated the whole world and prompted a great comparison to Real Madrid.

Tribute to Modric’s art!

As for the Merengue Club, Modric’s has truly a work of art that deserves to be displayed. And what could be better than staying at the Louvre in place of the legendary Mona Lisa? That’s what it means…