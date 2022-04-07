Real Madrid coach Ancelotti about Karim Benzema: “I said he shouldn’t play without a pass, luckily the masseuse found it”

Karim Benzema was once again a hero at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening. The French top striker scored three goals at Chelsea’s ground (1-3) during the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League. Maybe he missed that match too.
Source, Belgium, Gazzetta dello Sport
Benzema lost his match pass when he reached Stamford Bridge. “When he got off the bus without a pass, I told him he shouldn’t be allowed to play without a pass,” laughed coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game. “Luckily, the masseur on the team quickly got a pass.”
Ancelotti smiled after the match. The Italian coach had just returned from quarantine after a corona infection and therefore had an unpleasant period. He was able to go to London just in time to sit on the couch. “Coaching a sport from home is very difficult. When you’re with your players and…
