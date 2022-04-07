Real Madrid coach Ancelotti about Karim Benzema: “I said he shouldn’t play without a pass, luckily the masseuse found it”

Karim Benzema was once again a hero at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening. The French top striker scored three goals at Chelsea’s ground (1-3) during the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League. Maybe he missed that match too.

Benzema lost his match pass when he reached Stamford Bridge. “When he got off the bus without a pass, I told him he shouldn’t be allowed to play without a pass,” laughed coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game. “Luckily, the masseur on the team quickly got a pass.”

Ancelotti smiled after the match. The Italian coach had just returned from quarantine after a corona infection and therefore had an unpleasant period. He was able to go to London just in time to sit on the couch. “Coaching a sport from home is very difficult. When you’re with your players and…