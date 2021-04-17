Real Madrid ‘eye Jules Kounde as Raphael Varane replacement’

Actual Madrid determine Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a doable substitute for Raphael Varane, based on a report.

Actual Madrid reportedly view Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a doable substitute for Raphael varane because the Frenchman continues to be linked with a transfer away from the Bernabeu.

Chelsea and Manchester United are each believed to be within the hunt to signal Varane, who could possibly be offered throughout this summer season’s switch window, along with his contract resulting from expire subsequent June.

Based on Model, Zinedine Zidane‘s facet view Kounde as a candidate to exchange the World Cup winner forward of the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

The 22-year-old, who has additionally been linked with Chelsea and Man United, has been in sturdy kind for Sevilla this time period, scoring 4 occasions and offering one help in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Kounde has a contract at Estadio Ramon till June 2024, however there’s believed to be a £68m launch clause written into the defender’s present deal.

Madrid have already allegedly secured a deal for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba on a free switch.