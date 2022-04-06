Real Madrid get big boost ahead of Chelsea clash with key man ‘flying to London’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to join his side in London ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea after a negative COVID test returned.

The Italian missed his side’s clash with Celta Vigo over the weekend after testing positive for the virus, with his son David taking charge from the dugout instead. according to spanish outlet AsAncelotti felt fine in the days following the result, but was still returning testing positive for the virus, raising concerns that he could potentially be forced to sit out the trip to Stamford Bridge.

