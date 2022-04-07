Real Madrid: Legends bow down to Benzema, a close friend released a bitter truth!

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Edouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” Interview!

It’s a memorable new performance that Karim Benzema will be able to keep warm in his guestbook. With an incredible hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg (3-1) of the Champions League quarter-finals, Benzema got everyone agreeing. Even the football legend did not fail to pay a lively tribute to Jo Nueva.

Former Real Madrid legend goalkeeper Iker Casillas was undoubtedly the hottest one, leaving Twitter completely captivated. “K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is the building’s caretaker. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the President of the United States. K9 is the trainer you skydive with. K9 is your guardian angel. IS. K9 IS GOD!”, dropped the madly former concierge …