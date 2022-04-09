- 45′ – Yellow – Federico Valverde
- 44′ – Yellow – Casemiro
- 38′ – Goal – Casemiro (1 – 0)
- 86′ – verb. david alaba dance the door
- 86′- verb. nemanja maximovic door ok yokuslu
- 83′ – verb. Vinicius Junior Door Marco Asensio
- 82′ – verb. Jorge Cuenca dor Eric Cabaco
- 79′ – Yellow – Dakonam Jeanne
- 76′ – Yellow – Mathias Oliveira
- 74′ – verb. Gonzalo Villar Door Florentino Luiso
- 74′ – verb. Casemiro Door Dani Ceballos
- 74′ – Continuing. Karim Benzema by Gareth Bale
- 68′ – Goal – Lucas Vazquez (2 – 0)
La Liga Santander
Real Madrid is not surprised by Getafe at home. De Koninklijke secured a 2-0 win financially and can now focus solely on the Champions League return match against Chelsea.
After a brilliant win of (1-3) overs…
