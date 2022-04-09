Real Madrid made no mistake against Getafe at home. LaLiga Santander 2021/2022

  2. 45′ – Yellow – Federico Valverde
  3. 44′ – Yellow – Casemiro
  4. 38′ – Goal – Casemiro (1 – 0)
  2. 86′ – verb. david alaba dance the door
  3. 86′- verb. nemanja maximovic door ok yokuslu
  4. 83′ – verb. Vinicius Junior Door Marco Asensio
  5. 82′ – verb. Jorge Cuenca dor Eric Cabaco
  6. 79′ – Yellow – Dakonam Jeanne
  7. 76′ – Yellow – Mathias Oliveira
  8. 74′ – verb. Gonzalo Villar Door Florentino Luiso
  9. 74′ – verb. Casemiro Door Dani Ceballos
  10. 74′ – Continuing. Karim Benzema by Gareth Bale
  11. 68′ – Goal – Lucas Vazquez (2 – 0)

La Liga Santandermatch day 3109-04-2022 21:02

Real Madrid is not surprised by Getafe at home. De Koninklijke secured a 2-0 win financially and can now focus solely on the Champions League return match against Chelsea.

After a brilliant win of (1-3) overs…


