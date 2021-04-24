Real Madrid miss chance to go top

Erling Erling Braut Haaland scored twice for Borussia Dortmund as England midfielder Jude Bellingham was despatched off for first time in his profession.

Bayern Munich missed the prospect to seal a ninth successive Bundesliga title as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Mainz. Jonathan Burkardt‘s swerving third-minute shot deceived Manuel Neuer on its approach into the web and Robin Quaison doubled the Mainz lead earlier than half-time. Robert Lewandowski, again from a five-game absence, claimed his thirty sixth Bundesliga aim of the season deep into stoppage time after Mainz had pissed off Bayern within the second interval.

Everybody: Bayern will win the Bundesliga immediately Mainz 05: pic.twitter.com/5wOjWeAZRb — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) April 24, 2021

Bayern nonetheless have three video games left to get the three factors wanted to wrap up the title – until RB Leipzig slip up in opposition to Stuttgart on Sunday – whereas Mainz transfer 5 factors away from the relegation play-off spot.

Borussia Dortmund‘s Erling Haaland scored twice in a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg as England midfielder Jude Bellingham was despatched off for the primary time in his profession.

Haaland struck his twenty fourth and twenty fifth Bundesliga objectives of the season after 12 and 68 minutes.

The 17-year-old Bellingham was despatched off within the 59th minute following a second bookable offence.

Dortmund’s victory decreased the hole on third-placed Wolfsburg to 2 factors.

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt didn’t benefit from Wolfsburg’s defeat by shedding 3-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario and Kerem Demirbay have been on course for Leverkusen, with Andre Silva replying for Eintracht.

Joel Pohjanpalo scored a second-half hat-trick as Union Berlin overcame Werder Bremen 3-1.

59 | Jude is proven crimson after receiving his second yellow card.#WOBBVB 0-1 pic.twitter.com/fJVsjfxvMn – Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 24, 2021

Pohjanpalo’s treble boosted Union’s hopes of a top-six end, whereas Theodor Gebre Selassie grabbed a late comfort for relegation-threatened Bremen.

Vincenzo Grifo stored Freiburg’s fading European hopes alive by cancelling out Andrej Kramaric‘s opener in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

Actual Madrid‘s LaLiga title hopes have been dented in a dour 0-0 residence draw in opposition to Actual Betis.

Rodrygo hit the crossbar with a mishit cross however Zinedine Zidane’s facet created few probabilities and Actual now path metropolis neighbours Atletico by two factors having performed a sport extra.

📌 The #LaLigaSantander desk after immediately’s outcomes… Can Barça draw stage on factors with Actual Madrid in second tomorrow? 🔮#LiveStandings pic.twitter.com/ZqTI1np7uc – LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 24, 2021

Elche gained for the primary time in eight video games as Lucas Boye’s Thirty second-minute strike noticed off Levante 1-0.

Ten-man Alaves drew 1-1 at Valencia after John Guidetti gave them the lead six minutes from time.

Javi Lopez was despatched off for the guests earlier than Jose Gaya equalised on the demise.

Valladolid and Cadiz additionally drew 1-1 as Cala cancelled out an earlier effort from Oscar Plano.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain took over on the prime of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Metz.

Mbappe opened the scoring after 4 minutes earlier than Fabien Centonze levelled moments after the restart.

PSG reclaimed the lead within the 58th minute when Mbappe acquired his twenty fifth league aim of the season with a deflected effort from outdoors the field.

Mbappe limped off within the closing levels handy PSG a scare forward of their Champions League semi-final with Manchester Metropolis, however Mauro Icardi settled issues within the dying moments with a ‘Panenka’ penalty.

Gaetan Charbonnier scored twice as Brest gained 2-1 at St Etienne to say a primary win in seven video games. Wahbi Khazri had given Les Verts an early lead.

In Italy’s Serie A, Sassuolo stored up the chase for a European spot with Domenico Berardi on course in a 1-0 victory in opposition to Sampdoria. Genoa boosted their survival hopes as substitutes Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov got here off the bench to attain in a 2-0 win over Spezia.

A primary win in 5 video games lifted Genoa eight factors away from the relegation zone and three above Spezia.

Crotone gained the battle of the underside two in opposition to Parma with Simy scoring twice in a 4-3 away success.