Real Madrid move closer to the title than Getafe

Madrid, April 9 (Reuters) – Real Madrid moved a step closer to the LaLiga title after beating city rivals Getafe 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez.

With seven games left, Real extended their lead over Sevilla to 12 points and a 15-point lead over Barcelona, ​​who have two games to go and face second-bottom Levante on Sunday.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 38 minutes, diving for a brilliant home side outside the boot cross from Vinicius Jr.

The young Brazilian winger once again played a key role for Real Madrid, a constant threat to Getafe’s defence, giving most of their teams a chance from the left flank.

Fully in control, Real extended their lead in the second half as Vazquez…