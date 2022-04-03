Real Madrid recall Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chile in the Champions League

Four years have passed since that memorable Portuguese shot that left Gianluigi Buffon without a chance

real Madrid missed one of the best goals of Cristiano Ronaldo in his time in the Spanish team, and through social networks that he published Chile What the Portuguese did in the quarter finals of UEFA Champions League ante la Juventus In the 2017-18 season of the continental competition.

,golazihey From Chile, cristiano Vs Juventus, 04/03/2018″, he published on his Twitter account the video in which the Portuguese rose to the end Chile And leave Gianluigi Buffon standing in the target.

That match was the first leg and ended with a solid 0-3 for Meringue, who took the advantage thanks to a double from home…