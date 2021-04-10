LATEST

Real Madrid suffer injury scare ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid suffer an injury scare before their Champions League tie with Liverpool as Lucas Vazquez is forced off through injury during Saturday’s El Clasico.

Real Madrid could potentially have to make do without versatile Spaniard Lucas Vazquez for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has been deputising at right-back while Dani carvajal remains sidelined with a thigh problem, but he lasted just 43 minutes of Saturday’s El Clasico win before having to come off through injury.

Vazquez provided the assist for Karim Benzema‘s opener before being involved in a collision with Barcelona‘s Sergio Busquets, after which he suffered a suspected knee injury.

While Vazquez’s injury is not thought to be too serious at this stage, Zinedine Zidane could have his two first-choice right-back options unavailable if Vazquez is not cleared to play, although Alvaro Odriozola placeholder image has recovered from an issue of his own and replaced Vazquez in the derby win.

Los Blancos hold a comfortable 3-1 lead from the first leg against Liverpool, during which they also coped without first-choice centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Raphael varane, who missed the tie through a calf problem and coronavirus respectively.

Goals from Benzema and Toni Kroos propelled Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table in a 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday, during which Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for the visitors.

