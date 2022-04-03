Real Madrid to be fined after victory over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid are set to be fined after their win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Los Blancos were back on track in Galicia thanks to two penalties, with Karim Benzema scoring twice from the spot.

The win extended Real Madrid’s lead to 12 points, with Sevilla replacing Barcelona on Sunday evening.

But the victory, or at least their actions after it, will cost Real Madrid.

Los Blancos decided not to attend their post-match press conference after the win, and that is a problem, despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti was not present at the game in the past due to a positive coronavirus test.

All clubs are obliged to participate in certain media duties, whether attended by a manager or an assistant, including pre- and post-match press…