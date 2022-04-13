Real Madrid to survive Chelsea’s return to semi-finals

It was Karim Benzema who again made the difference, with the Frenchman scoring in extra time to secure Madrid’s place in the semi-finals after losing 3–2 on the night but winning 5–4 on aggregate.

Madrid took a 3-1 advantage in the second leg after Benzema scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week, but the tie turned on its head after Chelsea fought back for a 3-0 lead on the night.

Goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner tried to give the defending European champions another coveted victory in the competition, but Madrid fell short with just 10 minutes to spare.

Madrid’s first goal was simply a work of art, organized by the brilliant Luka Modric. The midfielder executed a perfect pass from outside his boot, allowing Rodrigo…