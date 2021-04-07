Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score Team Prediction Lineup Preview & Top Picks

Finally, the most awaited face-off between Real Madrid and Barcelona is all set to happen once again. This time, it will take place in a new season of El Clásico in the competition of La Liga 2020-21 edition. In the Spanish soccer, the competition between these two teams is considered to be one of the biggest matches and the expectations from both the clubs increase automatically.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Without any doubt, fans always get excited whenever Real Madrid lock horns against Barcelona, it doesn’t matter what tournament or round it is. Now, these two teams are once again going to join a new head-to-head match in the upcoming days. Here, in this following article we have tried to cover all the important details about Real Madrid vs Barcelona match, so let’s get started.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Date, Time & Venue

The upcoming competition between Real Madrid and Barcelona is going to take place on 10th April 2021 (Sunday). The venue at which both the teams will start this combat is Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, Madrid. As per to different time standards, the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will kick-start at 3 PM ET, 2 PM CT, 1 PM MT, 12 PM PT, and 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Where to Watch?

In the US, the upcoming Round 30 match of the on-going tournament La Liga 2020-21 is going to be played between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday. This combat is going to aired by Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as beIN SPORTS in the United States. Viewers can access the live broadcast from these channels.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

As of now, Real Madrid and Barcelona are performing exceptional in the on-going La Liga 2020-21. Though, they have faced some ups and downs in the initial rounds of the competition but they still made it up to the top three positions in the point table. Currently, Barcelona is chasing Atlético de Madrid to take over the first position in the league standing while Real Madrid giving good competition as the club is just one spot behind Barcelona. The team Real Madrid is currently positioned at the third spot while Barcelona is placed at the second position in the point table. Both have played 29 matches in total, out of these Real Madrid has won 19 and Barcelona has gained success in 20 matches. Due to their overall performances, Real Madrid has scored 63 points while Barcelona has scored 65 points in total. The difference between these two teams can be covered quite easily so this is going to be a crucial combat betweenReal Madrid and Barcelona.