Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live Stream, Start Time, TV, How To Watch La Liga?

Real Madrid are thrashing rival Barcelona 4-0, but they can shake it up and top the standings with a win over Celta Vigo.

They would have to do so without coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has his own battle with COVID-19 to fight with.

Saturday’s match will not be broadcast on traditional TV channels in the United States. Instead, the match will be broadcast exclusively through ESPN+ streaming service.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo (La Liga)

