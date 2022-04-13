Real Madrid vs Chelsea – Football Match Report – April 12, 2022

Karim Benzema once again stole the show as Real Madrid did enough to eliminate Chelsea from the Champions League with a 5-4 aggregate win in their quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side came into the match with the upper hand after riding a Benzema hat-trick to a 3–1 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, and despite losing 3–2 in the second leg to the Champions League holders, they Overall go ahead.

– ESPN+ audience guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

“We suffered a lot,” Ancelotti said after the match. “We didn’t deserve it, went down 2-0. With the first half we had, we created chances, we didn’t have the appetite to go and score because we didn’t need it, but 2-0 ineligible for me From there we descended a little, and…