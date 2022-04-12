Real Madrid vs Chelsea: How Kai Havertz replaced Romelu Lukaku to lead the line for the Blues football news

The news that his side would be forced to go on to the biggest game of their season without signing his record would usually be enough to inspire at least a mild form of panic among a fan, but the fact That Romelu Lukaku’s injury-enforced absence from Tuesday’s visit to Real Madrid has failed to generate more than modest headlines shows how much he has struggled since returning to Chelsea this season.

Lukaku was signed from Inter Milan for £97.5m last August and was seen as the last piece of the puzzle that would allow Thomas Tuchel to solve the puzzle that Manchester City and Liverpool’s domestic dominance how to end.

But despite striking out four times in his first four games – which included a goal in Chelsea’s impressive second debut at Arsenal…