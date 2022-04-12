Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live! Champions League

59 minutes: Well, the goal has certainly sparked some life in Madrid, but nothing quite like the level we managed to control in the first leg.
As I write, Ferland Mendy practices in front of the goal but there is no one there to apply the final touch.
56 Minutes: I think this is Edouard Mendy’s first save of the night as he crosses his line to defeat Kross’s free-kick.
54 Minutes: So, how will Real Madrid react? For a moment it looks like Benzema may be the immediate responder but it takes an age for the ball to fall for him and that gives James a critical toe first.
James Robson, Bernabeu . is in
Chelsea don’t deserve their performance tonight. Let’s see how…
