Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Champions League scores and updates as Mason mounts goal gives Blues hope

‘Everything is possible’ – Tuchel and Kovacic in Chelsea’s UCL quarterfinals

Follow live updates as Real Madrid host Chelsea in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg. Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week means European champions are on the verge of elimination and Thomas Tuchel’s side need to overcome a 3-1 deficit at the Bernabeu to keep their title defense alive.

Tuchel had claimed the tie was over after a first-leg loss to the La Liga leaders, but Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday would have improved their mood. Chelsea’s manager has told his team to leave everything on the pitch, but he will know he has to be defensively flawless against Benzema, who is enjoying his best season…