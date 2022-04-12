Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Champions League quarter-final online and on TV, team news

Chelsea have a mountain to climb at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, with two goals lacking if they have any hope of making the Champions League last four. Will it be a famous night for the blues in Madrid? Make sure you know how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world.

We Soccer fans can stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea for free Paramount+ . free 7-day trial of (opens in new tab), don’t forget to use vpn (opens in new tab) If you are a US citizen stranded outside the states. UK fans can get the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Chelsea beat Southampton 6-0 on Saturday to prepare for their trip to the Spanish capital, but with no English team ever winning more than one goal in the Champions League at the Bernabeu, Thomas…